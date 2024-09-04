Here's How To Check If Your Phone Supports The Android 15 Beta

We see new releases of Android every year, and people have already been enjoying early beta builds of Android 15 on their devices. Depending on your phone's manufacturer, the final stable release might still take some time, but that's where developer and public beta versions offer a taste of what's to come. Some of the most anticipated features of Android make their way into these beta builds first, and this is your chance to try them out before almost anyone else.

The developer preview builds are typically more oriented towards app developers so they can get a head start for releasing updates once the stable version starts rolling out for the general public. These updates are often not optimized and could even have a few core functionalities left nonfunctioning, which is why installing them on a phone you use everyday is not recommended.

Fortunately, public beta builds fill this gap and allow enthusiasts to test out the new features without compromising heavily on system performance and battery life. Android 15 is right around the corner, and already has beta versions of it available for several smartphones across different manufacturers like OnePlus, Samsung, Nothing, and Motorola. Here's how you can check if your device is compatible with the latest Android 15 beta.

