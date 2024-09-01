10 Ford Models You Didn't Realize Existed

Henry Ford revolutionized car manufacturing, and his company's back catalog boasts a wealth of famous nameplates that have become ingrained in pop culture. Yet, for every Mustang, F-Series, or Model T, there are a number of lesser-known Ford variants that have been forgotten about by most enthusiasts. Then, there are those that those same enthusiasts might never have heard of in the first place.

Some of these undiscovered models were only minimally promoted at their launch, then quickly removed from Ford's lineup after they underperformed their sales expectations. Others were local favorites in one of Ford's many overseas markets, but never made it over to America. Some never made it into dealerships at all, despite the best efforts of the company's designers and engineers.

These models are all among the least known to American enthusiasts, and cover a wide range of segments from tire-shredding muscle cars to upscale luxury cruisers.

[Featured image by GPS 56 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]