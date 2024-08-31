Can You Opt Out Of Instagram's Meta AI Features?

Depending on your region, options for opting out of Meta AI vary. For example, BBC reported that EU and UK Instagram users were informed of Meta's plans in early June 2024. During this period, several users reported recurring layout changes in Meta's request pages, which made it difficult to opt out. After discussions with the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), Meta announced that it would delay its plans to train its AI models with data from European accounts.

Advertisement

As of writing, there is a way to request Meta to manage your data gathered for AI training, which includes accessing, removing, and opting out of having it used. To submit a request, visit the Data Subject Rights for Third Party Information Used for AI at Meta page, fill out the details, and click Send. However, it's critical to manage your expectations because Meta specifically notes that submitting a request via its form is not a guarantee that it will be granted.

It's important to note that, for the most part, Instagram is "free" to use. In the past, users only had to "pay" Instagram with their attention through ads. However, these days, users are paying not just with attention, but also via their privacy. AI chatbots with "different personalities" and Meta's AI-generated images are being trained by human interaction on the platform, and some users may not know the full scope of what that entails. Alongside minors who can't consent, many users have been using Instagram since the early 2010's and didn't sign up for their photos, videos, images, and captions to be used like this. And this is the heart of the problem with Meta's push for AI-integrated features on Instagram — the lack of consent.

Advertisement