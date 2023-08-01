Meta Reportedly Plotting An Onslaught Of AI Chatbots With Different Personalities

Meta could launch its own slate of AI chatbots as soon as September to take on the likes of ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing Chat. According to a Financial Times report that cites insider sources, the company plans to deliver a chatbot experience that can hold "humanlike discussions" with users. Notably, Meta publicly released its Llama-V2 large language model just a couple of weeks ago.

The report adds that Meta's AI chatbots will offer different personalities, with one of them aping Abraham Lincoln, for example. The company also hopes to serve an assistive hand with these chatbots, it seems, rather than just offer digital companionship. For example, one of the chatbots currently being tested will help users with travel-related queries.

Meta is internally referring to these chatbots as "personas," likely due to the unique conversational or functional side they bring to the table. Microsoft's Bing Chat also had a hidden Celebrity Mode, but it only mimicked the distinct tonal and verbal patterns of a famous personality, and didn't really make any functional difference.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company aims to stand out in this regard, as well. "Their purpose will be to provide a new search function and offer recommendations," says the report. However, the focus seems more on offering a fun companion on online social platforms than hardcore productivity like coding assistance.