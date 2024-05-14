Meta's Next Wearable May Be Earbuds With AI And Built-In Cameras

Meta, once a metaverse hopeful that burned billions of dollars each year, has now cultivated a taste for generative AI. The company recently put its namesake AI on the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses and received a positive response, especially over the convenience of serving AI in a form factor that is not as cumbersome as standalone hardware like the Rabbit R1. Now, the company is planning to diversify its wearable portfolio with a focus on audio and AI integration.

According to a report from The Information, Meta is currently working on audio products that would put AI at the center with the added convenience of cameras. Now, earbuds with an onboard camera might sound odd and overkill, but the concept is not too different from the Ray-Ban Stories glasses, which hide a speaker and camera in the guise of cool shades.

In fact, putting a camera and an AI agent on earbuds sounds like a recipe for serving a multi-modal version of Meta AI, straight into a person's ear. Think of it as the evolution of earbuds from Google and Amazon, which come with Google Assistant and Alexa, ready to serve at the whim of a voice command. "Meta Platforms is exploring developing artificial intelligence-powered earphones with cameras, which the company hopes could be used to identify objects and translate foreign languages, according to three current employees," the report says.