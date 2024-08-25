Harbor Freight Predator 212 Ghost Engine: How Much HP Does It Have, And Is It A Hemi?

Right out of the gate, let's put the Hemi question about the Predator 212cc Ghost Kart Racing engine to rest. Despite all the rumors surrounding the engine and its domed cylinder head combustion chamber, SlashGear received word from Harbor Freight customer service that the 212cc Ghost does not have a hemispherical design.

Advertisement

So, if it's not a Hemi, why is the Predator 212cc Ghost seemingly better and twice as expensive as the standard Predator 212cc engine? We've covered the nuances of the Predator 212 compared to the 212 Ghost engine from Harbor Freight already, but in summary the Ghost is specifically designed for racing and performance applications.

The Harbor Freight 212cc Predator can replace similar small engines thanks to its basic design, horizontal crankshaft orientation, and 6.5 horsepower. However, the 212cc Ghost is designed for kart racing and advertised to fit "all major [kart] chassis brands." Harbor Freight doesn't provide a horsepower rating for the Predator 212cc Ghost engine so we turned to Red Beard's Garage for a dyno test on YouTube to find that the in-stock form of the engine produces 9.9 horsepower. Online forum reports of Ghost dyno tests making up to 12.4 horsepower out of the box could indicate stock engine inconsistencies.

Advertisement