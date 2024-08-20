What You Need To Know Before Selling Your Device At A Phone Kiosk

Smartphones are one of the most rapidly evolving pieces of technology out there. Every year sees a slew of new releases by big names like Apple, Samsung, and Google. While most people don't need to jump on the year-on-year upgrade bandwagon, sometimes there are telltale signs that you need to upgrade your phone.

Advertisement

While you've long been able to sell your old phone on Facebook Marketplace, eBay, or Swappa for some quick cash, there's a new option in town — phone kiosks.

With smart kiosks replacing several single-purpose in-person transactions around the globe, it was only a matter of time until we got a machine that lets you sell used phones without any human interaction. In just a matter of minutes, you can exchange an old device for instant cash — making phone kiosks one of the fastest and most convenient ways of doing so.

But there are a few things you should keep in mind before you drop your phone in a kiosk. Determining if your device is eligible for sale at a kiosk machine is a good place to start. So, if you've been considering selling your old phone at a kiosk nearby, here's what you should know.

Advertisement