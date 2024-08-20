What You Need To Know Before Selling Your Device At A Phone Kiosk
Smartphones are one of the most rapidly evolving pieces of technology out there. Every year sees a slew of new releases by big names like Apple, Samsung, and Google. While most people don't need to jump on the year-on-year upgrade bandwagon, sometimes there are telltale signs that you need to upgrade your phone.
While you've long been able to sell your old phone on Facebook Marketplace, eBay, or Swappa for some quick cash, there's a new option in town — phone kiosks.
With smart kiosks replacing several single-purpose in-person transactions around the globe, it was only a matter of time until we got a machine that lets you sell used phones without any human interaction. In just a matter of minutes, you can exchange an old device for instant cash — making phone kiosks one of the fastest and most convenient ways of doing so.
But there are a few things you should keep in mind before you drop your phone in a kiosk. Determining if your device is eligible for sale at a kiosk machine is a good place to start. So, if you've been considering selling your old phone at a kiosk nearby, here's what you should know.
If your device is eligible for sale at a kiosk
With over 5,000 kiosks located across the US, ecoATM is one of the most accessible services when it comes to selling your phone. However, before you embark on a journey to the nearest kiosk, it is worth checking how much value you can get out of trading in your device — or if you can sell it in the first place.
You can find this out by heading over to ecoATM's Price Your Device page and selecting your phone's model. Currently, ecoATM lists its support for cellphones, MP3 players, and tablets from Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, Motorola, and ZTE. The service also requires you to be over 18 years of age, so be sure to bring a valid state-issued ID with you.
The final price will vary depending on your phone's condition. Generally, a phone kiosk isn't the best option if you're looking to get the highest possible value for your old device. It's the convenience of instant cash it offers that makes a kiosk a compelling option, if all you're looking for is a quick few bucks for recycling an old phone.
You can probably find a better deal elsewhere
So long as your phone isn't completely non-functional, you can probably get more cash for it elsewhere. While you can't beat the ease of dropping your phone in a kiosk and getting cash in minutes, the remuneration provided by these machines is often quite low.
Facebook Marketplace is a popular service where you can advertise or buy used items, including phones and tablets. Sure, you will have to dedicate a bit of time to capture some pictures of the device and to create a listing — not to mention dealing with interested buyers trying to drive the price down. However, this is the go-to place to get the most cash out of your old device — especially if it is a relatively new model.
Services like Swappa and SellCell cut down on the need for manual advertising and will offer you a guaranteed price for the device, albeit at comparatively lower values. Another popular way to swap your old phone for a new one is to check the manufacturer trade-in options. These often provide a seamless process and give you an upfront discount on your new purchase.
How to prepare your phone for the kiosk
If you've determined the kiosk option to be the best for you, there are a few things you need to do to prepare your old device for the sale. First, back up all of your information. This may include contacts, photos, videos, and other documents stored on your old device. You can back up your Android phone using Google services, which will allow you to restore the data to another device in the future.
Similarly, you can back up your iPhone to iCloud, and you'll also want to disable the Find My iPhone service. Other apps, such as WhatsApp, will also require a backup to the cloud to carry your chats over to the new device. If your phone is associated with any two-factor authentication services, you will also need to unpair it to avoid any issues in the future.
Once you have your data sorted, you need to perform a factory reset to ensure you wipe your phone clean of any personal information. Both Android and iOS provide this functionality through the Settings app. Also, be sure to take off any cases, skins, or accessories like PopSockets from your phone, and remove your SIM and SD cards before you sell your phone using a kiosk.