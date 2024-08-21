5 Of The Coolest Classic Cars With Suicide Doors

When it comes to vehicle features, few have names as eye catching as "suicide doors." The doors, which are hinged backward and open the opposite way to a standard door, are a bold stylistic choice that can add a touch of elegance (and arguably a sense of danger) to a vehicle. If you're wondering why they're called suicide doors, the answer is simple: the name is based on the perceived danger that comes with hinging a door at the back. If said door is a bit heavy — and a malfunction happens that causes the door to swing open — grabbing the handle in an attempt to close it could result in a driver or passenger being yanked out of the moving car and onto the road. If this were to happen, the door in question is also likely to hit them and ultimately see them off.

While door latch malfunctions aren't unheard of, death isn't really a guarantee with suicide doors. A seat belt would prevent the door from yanking you out of the vehicle for a start, and letting go of the door handle would also be likely to save you. Manufacturers tend to dislike the term suicide doors due to its negative connotations, preferring the term "coach doors" instead. While uncommon, the configuration does still crop up from time to time — especially on higher-end vehicles like the Rolls-Royce Spectre. As the polite term coach doors suggests, the configuration dates back to a time when horsepower came from literal horses, so you can find the doors on vehicles over a century old if you look hard enough. Here's a selection of our favorite classics that sport a set of suicide doors.

