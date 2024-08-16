Is 2004 A Good Year For The Dodge Ram 1500 5.7 HEMI? Here's What Owners Say

In the early 2000s, the Ram 1500 we know today was a Dodge Ram. In 2002, Dodge unveiled the third-generation Ram midsize truck with upgrades in styling, ride comfort, and heavy-duty capabilities over the popular second-gen Ram. By the 2003 model year, Dodge had added the 5.7 HEMI V8 to Ram's engine lineup, joining the base 3.7-liter V6 and 4.7-liter V8.

The 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 is part of the third-gen, which lasted until 2009. If you're pining for a vintage Ram truck, the 2003 and 2004 models are an excellent place to start. These models have the 5.7 HEMI engine, which produces 345 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque. This is a considerable upgrade over the lukewarm V6 or 4.7-liter V8. Notably, the 5.7 HEMI has also made the 2004 Ram 1500 a capable hauler. It can tow up to 9,200 pounds when properly equipped and has a higher payload, thanks to standard rear-wheel drive (all-wheel drive was optional) and a five-speed automatic transmission.

[Featured image by Calreyn88 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 4.0]