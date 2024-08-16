Is 2004 A Good Year For The Dodge Ram 1500 5.7 HEMI? Here's What Owners Say
In the early 2000s, the Ram 1500 we know today was a Dodge Ram. In 2002, Dodge unveiled the third-generation Ram midsize truck with upgrades in styling, ride comfort, and heavy-duty capabilities over the popular second-gen Ram. By the 2003 model year, Dodge had added the 5.7 HEMI V8 to Ram's engine lineup, joining the base 3.7-liter V6 and 4.7-liter V8.
The 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 is part of the third-gen, which lasted until 2009. If you're pining for a vintage Ram truck, the 2003 and 2004 models are an excellent place to start. These models have the 5.7 HEMI engine, which produces 345 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque. This is a considerable upgrade over the lukewarm V6 or 4.7-liter V8. Notably, the 5.7 HEMI has also made the 2004 Ram 1500 a capable hauler. It can tow up to 9,200 pounds when properly equipped and has a higher payload, thanks to standard rear-wheel drive (all-wheel drive was optional) and a five-speed automatic transmission.
[Featured image by Calreyn88 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 4.0]
The 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 got stellar ratings despite its drawbacks
The 2004 Dodge Ram with the 5.7 HEMI V8 was pretty popular, but it wasn't without its flaws. For one, the burly 5.7 HEMI V8 could only muster 14 miles per gallon, which some users complained about, saying they got even fewer. In general, owners have also complained about problems with the 5.7 HEMI engine, including strange squealing sounds and the engine stalling when trying to start it.
Still, there's no denying that the majority of customers seem pleased with their 2004 Dodge Rams. The vehicle has a rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 on Cars.com, with one driver saying it was one of the most reliable vehicles they have ever owned. Overall, 91% of respondents highly recommend the third-gen Dodge Ram. It's the same story with Kelley Blue Book, where the 2004 Dodge Ram earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating owing to the truck's durability, towing process, and incredible HEMI V8 power.