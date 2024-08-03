5.7 HEMI Vs. 5.7 HEMI With eTorque: Which RAM 1500 Engine Should You Choose?

When Ram debuted the fifth-generation 1500 full-size pickup truck in 2019, it brought two variants of the much-vaunted 5.7 HEMI V8. One is a non-hybrid variant, and the other is a HEMI V8 with eTorque. The Ram 1500 eTorque is a mild hybrid version that replaces the conventional alternator with a 48-volt electric motor generator that feeds power to a lithium-ion battery pack behind the truck's rear seats.

Moreover, the electric motor captures energy from regenerative braking and feeds the battery with power that helps with propulsion. The Hemi eTorque mild hybrid system became standard for all Ram 1500 trucks for the 2023 model year.

What's confusing are the power and torque outputs. Ram claims the 5.7 HEMI with eTorque produces 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, the same numbers you get with the non-hybrid 5.7 HEMI V8.

Of course, those numbers are underwhelming compared to the next-gen Ram 1500's Hurricane inline-six engines. Debuting for the 2025 model year, the new Ram 1500 has a standard and high-output version of the twin-turbo Hurricane engine. The standard engine produces 420 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque, while higher trim variants receive the high-output engine with 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque.

Despite this, Ram fans still clamor for the barrel-chested sound and pulling power of a proper HEMI V8, which is being discontinued. But with no difference in horsepower and torque compared to the 5.7L HEMI V8, what does the eTorque add to the table?