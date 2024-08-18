10 Fictional Cars That People Actually Built In Real Life

From video games to comic books to movies, there's no shortage of mediums in which creatives can unleash the widest expanses of their imaginations. A piece of art can truly change someone's life or simply get them to look at the world a little differently. In other instances, a work of fiction can inspire someone to pursue their own passion project, such as building an absolutely unwieldy vehicle that nonetheless looks incredible.

It's amazing to see what a passionate team of artists can create to put on the big screen. Just take a look at some of the coolest motorcycles in all of science fiction that are instantly recognizable as bikes but also have something unique going on for them. There are plenty of flying cars from movies we wish were real, but sadly, those seem destined to remain firmly out of reach. Still, some people refuse to be limited and go full steam ahead in bringing an amazing car from fiction into reality.

These vehicles may not always come with all of the bells and whistles, but they definitely look the part, often requiring months of work and thousands of dollars to make. These are passion projects for many, and occasionally, they've even gone up for sale. Here are the most astounding fictional vehicles people brought to life, complete with videos, so you can see them in action.

