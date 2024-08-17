6 Of The Coolest Cars To Appear On The Simpsons

"The Simpsons" lampooned the American obsession with gigantic SUVs in Season 9, Episode 15, "The Last Temptation of Krust." The television clown gives Bart a ride home in his gigantic Canyonero, at which the youngster marvels, "Wow, this is roomy." As they ride away, the scene cuts to an ersatz commercial for the beast, set to a country-western jingle sung by Country Music Hall of Famer Hank Williams, Jr. The commercial touts the Canyonero as "the country-fried truck endorsed by a clown" and claims it "smells like a steak and seats 35."

A disclaimer announces that "The Federal Highway Commission has ruled the Canyonero unsafe for highway or city driving" before the commercial goes on to boast that it is "12 yards long, two lanes wide, 65 tons of American pride." The song is accented by the sounds of a cracking whip, the perfect accompaniment to Williams' booming baritone. The ad ends with a Canyonero branding iron setting fire to an American flag as the massive SUV drives through the void left behind by the burning banner.

The beast returned in Season 10, Episode, 15, "Screaming Yellow Honkers," in which Marge becomes a road-raging madwoman when she gets behind the wheel of a Canyonero. The Canyonero is entirely fictional, but not long after it appeared on "The Simpsons," Ford introduced the Excursion, a nearly 19-foot long SUV. Fuel economy concerns led Ford to discontinue the Excursion in 2005, but the Canyonero lives on in syndicated reruns and YouTube clips.

