Which Trucks Still Come With Manual Transmissions In The US?
For a while now, stick shifts have been a dying breed. Go to any local car meet or log on to most car-related internet forums and you'll hear enthusiasts and gearheads lament the lack of available manual transmissions -– that everything's gone automatic. There's been a small uptick in available manuals in sports cars over the last few years, but the numbers are still pretty low –- only around 2% of new vehicles sold in America have manual transmissions. Even the most stalwart supporters of a three-pedal setup will admit that the death of the manual is due in part to the progress made by automatic transmissions.
In most modern cars, automatic transmissions are better by every quantifiable metric. They provide quicker acceleration and quicker shifts, offer better fuel economy (thanks to more available gears), and they're easier to operate, especially for new drivers. But that doesn't mean that automatic transmissions are destined to be the only available choice. Manuals and their higher level of engagement are still sought after, which is why there are still some new cars available with manual transmissions.
What about pickup trucks, though? Is it still possible to get the engaging experience of a stick shift while driving a truck? The simple answer is yes. However, you'll have limited choices if that's the experience you're looking for. Nearly every pickup truck available in America today is automatic-only. These are your options for manual-transmission pickup trucks in 2024.
The Jeep Gladiator offers a manual transmission on all trims
Jeep's midsize pickup truck offering is called the Gladiator, based on the same platform as the Wrangler. If you were looking at the two trucks head-on, you'd have a hard time telling them apart, but when you move around to a side profile, you'll see the clear difference -– the Gladiator has a bed. On top of having an impressive towing capability of 7,700 pounds, the Gladiator has the distinction of being one of only two true pickup trucks left in the United States that offers a manual transmission –- the same six-speed manual that's offered in the Wrangler.
Under the hood of the Gladiator is Jeep's Pentastar V6. It provides 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, regardless of trim level. Along with the V6, every trim level of the Gladiator comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission, and there's an available eight-speed automatic as well. Even amongst manual-transmission cars, that's a rare distinction. These days, sports cars with manual transmissions will often have limited options, or the manual will be restricted to the purchase of a top trim level, but not with the Gladiator. The Sport, Willys, Mojave, and Rubicon trim levels all come standard with the six-speed, with the automatic as an option. Along with its dedication to off-roaders and driving enjoyment, Jeep remains committed to offering manual transmissions.
The Toyota Tacoma has stick shift options
Competing in the same midsize pickup arena as the Gladiator, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is a rough-and-tumble truck with some serious off-road capability. Under the hood, it gets a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine as standard, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The standard engine/transmission combo produces 228 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque on the base SR trim, but on upper trims, the same engine puts out 278 hp and 317 lb-ft. There's also an available hybrid powertrain for the Tacoma called the i-Force MAX that pairs a 48-horsepower electric motor with the 2.4-liter engine for a combined power rating of 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. With a manual transmission, however, the Tacoma's numbers change slightly.
The availability of the Tacoma's six-speed is relatively limited -– just the SR Double Cab, TRD Sport, and TRD Off-Road trim levels get access to the manual transmission. With the standard 2.4-liter engine and the manual, the Tacoma produces less power than its automatic counterpart –- down to 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. It's a small difference, but one worth noting. Also, the Tacoma's available six-speed manual transmission can only be paired with the standard 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. The hybrid i-Force MAX powertrain is automatic only. So, there are some restrictions when it comes to getting a Tacoma that lets you shift your own gears, but when you consider the limited availability of manuals in general, and specifically in pickup trucks, it's nice to have it available at all.