Which Trucks Still Come With Manual Transmissions In The US?

For a while now, stick shifts have been a dying breed. Go to any local car meet or log on to most car-related internet forums and you'll hear enthusiasts and gearheads lament the lack of available manual transmissions -– that everything's gone automatic. There's been a small uptick in available manuals in sports cars over the last few years, but the numbers are still pretty low –- only around 2% of new vehicles sold in America have manual transmissions. Even the most stalwart supporters of a three-pedal setup will admit that the death of the manual is due in part to the progress made by automatic transmissions.

In most modern cars, automatic transmissions are better by every quantifiable metric. They provide quicker acceleration and quicker shifts, offer better fuel economy (thanks to more available gears), and they're easier to operate, especially for new drivers. But that doesn't mean that automatic transmissions are destined to be the only available choice. Manuals and their higher level of engagement are still sought after, which is why there are still some new cars available with manual transmissions.

What about pickup trucks, though? Is it still possible to get the engaging experience of a stick shift while driving a truck? The simple answer is yes. However, you'll have limited choices if that's the experience you're looking for. Nearly every pickup truck available in America today is automatic-only. These are your options for manual-transmission pickup trucks in 2024.

