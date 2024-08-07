Raspberry Pi Low Voltage Warning: Possible Causes And How To Fix It

A Raspberry Pi custom build can be as simple or advanced as you want. Regardless of whether you're turning it into a Raspberry Pi media center or finding a way to convert it into some elaborate piece of tech like a weather station that collects environmental data, the base unit has a strict power requirement. For example, the Raspberry Pi 4 consumes approximately 2.7W when idle compared to the 1.9W draw of its predecessor, the 3 B+. If there's not enough power running to your Pi, you'll receive a "low voltage" warning, indicating that some elements of your build won't have the power needed to run properly.

Advertisement

A low-voltage warning can dampen an entire project, but it doesn't have to be the end. Depending on your setup, the fix to a low-voltage warning can be fairly simple. Before we get into the fixes, though, it's worth understanding what may be causing the warning. Of course, the most logical answer is that there's not enough power running to your Raspberry Pi, and you need to upgrade your power supply. This can happen if you're using a low-voltage wall plug.

Unfortunately, it's not always as simple as swapping out the plug. Finding the issue can be a game of trial and error, testing out different issues or removing and adding components until you've found the issue. To help minimize the guesswork, we've put together a breakdown of different causes that may have your Pi thirsting for more power.

Advertisement