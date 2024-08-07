How To Recover Deleted Text Messages On Your iPhone

If you're running a version older than iOS 16, you'll need to update your iPhone first. It's a good idea to update your iPhone regularly—one reason being that it gives you access to improved features like the one we're about to describe.

Advertisement

On your updated device, open the Messages app and tap Edit at the top left corner. If you have previously enabled a message filtering setting, you'll see "Filters" instead of "Edit." Next, select "Show Recently Deleted" from the pop-up. You'll be shown a list of messages that are available for recovery. Check the circle next to a conversation to select it, then tap Recover at the bottom of the screen to send it back to your inbox. If you'd like to retrieve all the messages on the list, skip selecting and just tap Recover All at the bottom of the screen.

iOS doesn't show the contents of deleted messages or let you select which parts of a conversation to restore. Instead, all deleted messages are recovered to your inbox, and you can delete any you don't want to keep afterward. Keep in mind, you can only recover deleted messages within 30 days of deletion, after which they're permanently deleted. The options below might help if you're trying to recover a deleted message beyond the 30-day window.

Advertisement