Why Your iPhone Won't Back Up And How To Fix It

Apart from storage, another essential requirement for a successful iCloud backup is that your iPhone must be connected to Wi-Fi. You can make sure of a connection by opening your Control Center (which you can customize, by the way) and checking for a network name under the Wi-Fi symbol.

If you confirm a connection, but your backup still appears not to be progressing, it might be that your Wi-Fi connection is weak or experiencing frequent interruption. There are a few simple tweaks you can use to improve your Wi-Fi speed if you detect that a slow connection is the culprit behind your failed iPhone backup. When you get things up and running again, you can initiate a backup by opening Settings > Your Name > iCloud > iCloud Backup > Back Up Now.

Another possible reason your iPhone won't back up is that it's not plugged in. Per the little notice you'll see on your iCloud Settings menu, automatic backups will only happen when your iPhone is connected to power, locked, and on Wi-Fi, so if your iPhone is unplugged, it will not back up. For many users, iCloud backups usually happen overnight since that's the time most people leave their phone plugged in and idle for long. And since we're on the topic, here's why you shouldn't let your phone charge to 100% all the time.