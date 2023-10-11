How To Filter Out Texts From Unknown Numbers In iMessage

Distracted by a notification bell, have you checked your iPhone only to find out that it's a useless promotional message? Have you received suspicious links in messages from unknown senders? If so, consider enabling your iPhone's "Filter Unknown Senders" feature in iMessage.

As the name suggests, the feature collects texts from senders that aren't in your contact list and stores them in a separate folder. It helps organize your inbox and keep the important messages from people in your friend circle, family, or colleagues in front. Like other hidden iMessage features, this one is also buried in the Settings app, but it takes less than a minute to turn it on.

Once you enable "Filter Unknown Senders," iOS doesn't notify you about texts from unknown numbers, saving the time to make any sense of them. Additionally, Apple won't allow you to click and open any links that are a part of the message, protecting you from potential scams or phishing.