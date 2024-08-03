6 Makita Tools That'll Come In Handy During A Bathroom Remodel

Bathroom remodeling can be an exciting, albeit challenging project to take on. You can change colors and styles, and even add intelligent bathroom necessities to personalize the space. However, whatever you're doing, especially if it's tearing down old tile and replacing flooring, you'll need a reliable set of power tools to help you get the job done quickly and safely.

Even if you only plan on fixing one item or doing a paint job, you'll want to be prepared if an accident happens or if you learn that other parts of the bathroom need replacing as well. Remember, you're working with a room that could have unseen water damage or possible mold.

Makita has many tools that will help homeowners keep their bathrooms updated and functioning properly. Based on professional reviews from ProTool Reviews, a reputable publication in the industry, as well as user reviewers, here are six Makita power tools that will come in handy when you renovate your bathroom. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this article.