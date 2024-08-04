8 Android Brands We Wish Would Come To The US

The U.S. smartphone market might seem dominated by names like Apple, Samsung, and Motorola, with brands like OnePlus, Kyocera, and TCL also making appearances through major carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. However, there is a whole world of Android brands out there that many Americans have never heard of, and some of them have got some serious chops. These are seriously cool companies pushing the boundaries of design and technology. And while you might stumble across a few of these models through online retailers, they aren't quite mainstream in the U.S. yet.

Brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, or Vivo are absolutely massive in Asia and other parts of the world, and they are starting to make inroads here. We are talking about flagship level specs, innovative features like crazy fast charging and under display cameras, and prices that often undercut the big guys by a significant margin.

So, why are some of the coolest Android phones not sold in the U.S.? Well, a few reasons. Brand recognition is a big one — most Americans just aren't familiar with these names. There is also the issue of carrier support and warranty service, which can be a bit trickier compared to buying a phone directly from Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T. But who knows, by shedding light on these lesser known brands, we might just create enough buzz to entice them to make a grand entrance into the U.S. market.