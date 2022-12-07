This Flagship Phone From Tecno Has A Retractable Rear-Camera

Tecno, a relatively obscure smartphone brand, has just launched a phone packing a cool retracting camera lens at the back, somewhat like pocket cameras back in the day. Called the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro, the phone offers a 50-megapixel portrait camera with a rather large f/1.49 aperture, a 65mm lens, and a 1/1.3-inch camera sensor underneath.

Even though Tecno calls it a portrait camera, it delivers a 2.5x hybrid zoom capability, but there is no optical image stabilization array underneath. However, Tecno claims that the larger sensor size, wider aperture, and high pixel density allow the whole system to collect more light and deliver a more polished bokeh effect in photos. Tecno isn't the first brand to fiddle with the retracting camera tech.

Oppo gave a glimpse of a functional retracting camera module just over a year ago but never launched it commercially on a mass-market phone. Tecno has pipped Oppo to the market, and with a rather novel approach. The only concern is that, just like pop-up selfie cameras on phones such as the OnePlus 8 Pro, the retractable camera on the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is going to be a repairability nightmare with all the fragile moving parts underneath. SlashGear has reached out to Tecno for more clarity regarding the durability aspect of its retracting camera tech.