5 European Cars With American Muscle Car Engines

The 1949 Oldsmobile Rocket 88 and 1964 Pontiac GTO are generally regarded as the first American muscle cars. The era they spawned saw many other carmakers strap powerful V8 engines onto a lightweight chassis in an effort to make driving more enjoyable. The muscle car era fizzled when environmental regulations and corporate average fuel economy standards emerged in the early and mid '70s. Many European manufacturers heard the siren song of beefy V8s and used U.S.-made motors in their own cars, which had a traditional reputation for emphasizing style and handling over power.

Some of these Euro-American mashups had long runs and remain beloved today, while others were engineering disasters that could barely stay on the market for a few years. The one thing they all had in common was the ability to induce a rush of adrenaline when being driven. Here are five European cars with American muscle car engines that will make your heart pound in the driver's seat, but might also drain your fuel and repair budgets.

[Featured image by John Lloyd via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 2.0]