Can You Use The Milwaukee M18 FUEL Mud Mixer To Mix Concrete? (And How Many Bags Can You Prepare With It?)
Milwaukee Tools produces a variety of products for your DIY workshop. The M18 FUEL Mud Mixer, part of the Milwaukee M18 tools system, features the company's POWERSTATE Brushless motor, a defining feature between standard M18 and M18 FUEL tools, to deliver the power needed to mix concrete, mortar, and high-viscous materials such as drywall mud.
The Milwaukee M18 FUEL Mud Mixer isn't attached to a rotary drum, like a Harbor Freight cement mixer for example, so its bag capacity is limited primarily by the size of the mixing tub employed by the operator. The pair of 5.0 amp-hour 18-volt batteries supplied with the Mud Mixer kit provide enough power to mix up to 15 five-gallon buckets, each holding one bag of concrete, with each battery. For the power to mix more concrete between battery changes, consider upgrading the included M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Extended Capacity batteries to higher amp-hour versions such as the M18 REDLITHIUM High Output HD12.0 battery or Milwaukee Power Tools Forge batteries.
What's included in the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Mud Mixer kit?
The Milwaukee M18 FUEL Mud Mixer kit (part number 2810-22) includes two M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Extended Capacity Battery Packs for a total of 10.0 amp-hours of stored energy. Milwaukee claims these batteries provide more runtime, power, and re-charge cycles than "standard lithium-ion batteries." The XC5.0 battery cases are designed to divert moisture away from the battery's electronics, minimize heat buildup, and cushion the internals from vibration and fall, while the REDLINK electronics prevents overload and over-discharge from damaging the battery cells.
The kit includes Milwaukee's Multi-Voltage Charger capable of recharging not only the included M18 batteries but any M12 batteries you may have or acquire in the future. The Mud Mixer comes with a keyed metal chuck that uses the included chuck key to tighten mixing paddles (not included) securely for worry-free use.
One of the most useful features of the M18 FUEL Mud Mixer is the 180-degree adjustable second handle. This feature allows comfortable two-handed operation allowing the operator to better control the mixer's torque when mixing heavy compounds. As a bonus, the entire kit fits into the included contractor bag emblazoned with the Milwaukee M18 FUEL logo.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Mud Mixer specs
We've already mentioned the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Mud Mixer is powered by the 18-volt lithium-ion M18 battery system and features a keyed metal chuck. We'll go on to say that the supplied metal chuck has a ½-inch capacity capable of accepting a variety of mortar mixing paddles. While the M18 FUEL Mud Mixer doesn't provide a hammer function, it does offer an eight-speed dial to control the mixer's speed.
In addition to the speed control dial, the operator can use the variable speed trigger with a locking mechanism to control mixing speeds up to the machine's maximum 550 rpm. Overall dimensions for the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Mud Mixer include its 16.6-inch length, 3.3-inch width, 9.3-inch height, and 6.0-pound weight. Finally, Milwaukee covers the M18 FUEL Mud Mixer with a 5-year Limited Warranty.
If you already own an M18 battery or plan to purchase another Milwaukee tool that comes with suitable batteries, the M18 FUEL Mud Mixer is available for purchase without batteries or charger as a "Tool Only" option (part number 2810-20). Look for either option online or in-store at Home Depot, Ace Hardware, or other contractor supply stores.