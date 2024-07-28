Can You Use The Milwaukee M18 FUEL Mud Mixer To Mix Concrete? (And How Many Bags Can You Prepare With It?)

The Milwaukee M18 FUEL Mud Mixer kit (part number 2810-22) includes two M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Extended Capacity Battery Packs for a total of 10.0 amp-hours of stored energy. Milwaukee claims these batteries provide more runtime, power, and re-charge cycles than "standard lithium-ion batteries." The XC5.0 battery cases are designed to divert moisture away from the battery's electronics, minimize heat buildup, and cushion the internals from vibration and fall, while the REDLINK electronics prevents overload and over-discharge from damaging the battery cells.

The kit includes Milwaukee's Multi-Voltage Charger capable of recharging not only the included M18 batteries but any M12 batteries you may have or acquire in the future. The Mud Mixer comes with a keyed metal chuck that uses the included chuck key to tighten mixing paddles (not included) securely for worry-free use.

One of the most useful features of the M18 FUEL Mud Mixer is the 180-degree adjustable second handle. This feature allows comfortable two-handed operation allowing the operator to better control the mixer's torque when mixing heavy compounds. As a bonus, the entire kit fits into the included contractor bag emblazoned with the Milwaukee M18 FUEL logo.