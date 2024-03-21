How Many Bags Of Concrete Can You Mix In A Harbor Freight Cement Mixer?

Mixing and utilizing concrete in a construction project, be it in a professional capacity or as part of a home DIY project, is generally a pretty slow-going process. Despite some impressive efforts to revolutionize cement in recent years, it still requires you to get dirty. It takes a few minutes to mix up a batch of concrete to its ideal viscosity for pouring and shaping, and this is all under the assumption that you have a cement mixer handy in the first place. The point is that, if at all possible, you want to get your mixing done in as few trips as possible to save yourself the pain of lifting bags and the impatience of waiting for it to mix.

As it so happens, Harbor Freight sells a handful of small-scale cement mixers through its in-house brands: the power-tool focused Bauer and Central Machinery, which deals in heavy-duty appliances like portable saw mills. The idea of being able to mix your concrete anywhere instead of needing to use a trowel and a pan or rent an entire cement truck is appealing. However, that appeal goes out the window if the small mixers can't mix their contents in a timely fashion. So, exactly how much cement can these mixers handle at once?