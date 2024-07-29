Everything You Need To Know About Makita's String Trimmers Before You Buy
Makita has made a name for itself — not only for being a reliable tool company, but also for having a unique selection. There are strange tools like dust blowers, heated jackets, and a whole line of outdoor adventure products to make outdoor activities like camping and fishing more enjoyable. However, Makita has also expanded its battery capabilities to offer tools that everyone wants and needs, including yard tools.
Makita makes several string trimmers to appeal to different types of people, from homeowners with smaller yards to landscape businesses who maintain hundreds of acres a week. Although, figuring out which string trimmer is right for you can be a challenge when there's a vast selection to choose from.
Makita has string trimmers across its multiple battery lines, an attachment line, and even a gasoline option and all with different pricing, power, and overall specs. If you are already invested in a battery line, you can add to it with a tool-only option, and you won't need to purchase more batteries. However, if you're looking for more power to cut down thicker grass or for a longer-lasting tool to finish more jobs, you may want to consider your weed eater options a little closer.
Battery-powered options
Makita has three battery lines to choose from: 12V CXT, 18V LXT, and 40V XGT. Sold at Acme Tools for $123, the 12V max CXT String Trimmer has a simple, compact design with a 10-inch cutting swatch and a 180-degree rotating head to be used as both a weed eater and an edger. It's fairly light at only 4.3 pounds and can run up to 38 minutes with a 4.0 Ah battery.
The 18V LXT line has several string trimmers to choose from. A unique option is the Curved Shaft String Trimmer at $189. The telescoping curved shaft helps if you need to cut in tighter places, and it has an 11-3/4-inch cutting swath. It also has three speeds from 4,000 to 6,000 RPMs and about 103 minutes of run-time on low. If you want double the power, which is also double the price, in the same battery line, there's the 36V LXT Brushless String Trimmer for $479. However, this tool has a 17-inch cutting swath and a 7,000 RPM speed on high. It also comes with automatic torque drive technology to shift RMPs for extended battery life.
For the 40V line, you can opt for the 15-inch String Trimmer for $349 or the 17-inch String Trimmer for $459. Both of them offer brushless motors and automatic torque drives. The 17-inch does have slightly higher RPMs for each speed option and a larger debris shield, but that's about it in differences.
Makita's convenient string trimmer attachment
Much like Milwaukee's Quik-Lok and Ryobi's Expand-It interchangeable lines, Makita also makes an attachment system for some of its outdoor power equipment. As part of the 40V max XGT battery system, the Cordless Couple Shaft Power Head provides ample power and a variety of attachments, including a string trimmer. There's not much difference between the power heads of the couple shaft and the all-in-one weed eater — they both offer the same brushless motor and three-speed options. Additionally, the handle for maneuverability is the same. The biggest difference is the ability to change out attachments using the level-style lock system.
The string trimmer tools are similar as well, having a 17-inch cutting swath and the ability for reverse rotation. Looking at the tools side by side, though, it seems that the brush cutter debris shield on the string trimmer attachment is a bit narrower than its counterpart. However, it can still rotate for user convenience when weed eating or edging. In all, it's nearly the same tool, so it's up to you if you're interested in investing in the attachment system or not.
Makita still has a gas-powered option
As mentioned above, there are a few different power options to choose from when selecting a string trimmer. If you're reluctant to opt for a battery-powered tool, there is the 25.4 cc MM4 4-Stroke Engine High-Torque String Trimmer — however, it may be a bit difficult to find. Home Depot isn't selling them anymore, and other websites state that the item has been discontinued even though Makita still has it listed. Denali Industrial Supply, Inc. does still sell it for $406, though.
These gas-powered string trimmers are good if you have a larger yard or if you work as a lawn care technician. The gas tank has a 20.3 ounce capacity. Batteries can only supply a specific amount of work time and you would need to either buy several batteries to keep up, which can get expensive, or wait for your battery to charge back up. With a gas engine, you just need to keep a healthy supply of unleaded gasoline to keep your work flowing. However, states like California are switching to selling only battery-powered tools, so keep that in mind.
Warranty information
For all lithium-ion tools and batteries, Makita offers a three year limited warranty. This means that if you're having any issues within three years of the purchase date of any battery-powered string trimmer, including the Couple Shaft Power Head, you can send the tool in for inspection. Makita will determine if the issue is caused by defective workmanship or material, then the company will repair or replace the item without charge. However, keep in mind that if any repairs have been made or attempted by you or anyone else, if any alterations have been made, or if the tool has been abused in any way, the warranty is voided.
The gas-powered string trimmer and the string trimmer attachment fall under a different category for warranties, though. There is nothing in the product descriptions either on Makita's or Home Depot's websites that indicates a warranty is in place. However, on Makita's warranty description page, it clearly indicates that there is a one year general product limited warranty for every Makita product. There is also a two year warranty for emission related components on outdoor power equipment, so if something emission related is damaged on your gas-power tools, you can refer to your owner's manual or contact Makita for further instructions.