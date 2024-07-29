Everything You Need To Know About Makita's String Trimmers Before You Buy

Makita has made a name for itself — not only for being a reliable tool company, but also for having a unique selection. There are strange tools like dust blowers, heated jackets, and a whole line of outdoor adventure products to make outdoor activities like camping and fishing more enjoyable. However, Makita has also expanded its battery capabilities to offer tools that everyone wants and needs, including yard tools.

Makita makes several string trimmers to appeal to different types of people, from homeowners with smaller yards to landscape businesses who maintain hundreds of acres a week. Although, figuring out which string trimmer is right for you can be a challenge when there's a vast selection to choose from.

Makita has string trimmers across its multiple battery lines, an attachment line, and even a gasoline option and all with different pricing, power, and overall specs. If you are already invested in a battery line, you can add to it with a tool-only option, and you won't need to purchase more batteries. However, if you're looking for more power to cut down thicker grass or for a longer-lasting tool to finish more jobs, you may want to consider your weed eater options a little closer.