The 4 Most Powerful Trucks With A HEMI Engine

Since its launch in 1951, the Chrysler HEMI engine has gone on to build an unparalleled reputation for its astounding performance and engineering excellence, cementing its place as one of the greatest American V8 engines ever made. While the powertrain is most renowned for its role in performance cars like the Plymouth Belvedere, Dodge Challenger, and Dodge Charger, it also found significant application in trucks.

The HEMI engine's truck debut came in 1954 when Dodge introduced the acclaimed powerplant into the Dodge C-1-B half-ton truck. Inside, the 241-cubic inches V8 made around 145 horsepower, and ever since, trucks have gone from donning what remains to this day the smallest HEMI engine, to now having one of the largest original factory-installed V8 engines in the form of the 6.4L HEMI V8.

Naturally, this also means that output has increased with the expanding engine displacement. But just as the old saying "All things are not created equal" holds true, the same can be said of the HEMI engines found under the hood of pickup trucks. Taking this into account, here's a look at the four most powerful trucks with a HEMI engine.