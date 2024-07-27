The 4 Most Powerful Trucks With A HEMI Engine
Since its launch in 1951, the Chrysler HEMI engine has gone on to build an unparalleled reputation for its astounding performance and engineering excellence, cementing its place as one of the greatest American V8 engines ever made. While the powertrain is most renowned for its role in performance cars like the Plymouth Belvedere, Dodge Challenger, and Dodge Charger, it also found significant application in trucks.
The HEMI engine's truck debut came in 1954 when Dodge introduced the acclaimed powerplant into the Dodge C-1-B half-ton truck. Inside, the 241-cubic inches V8 made around 145 horsepower, and ever since, trucks have gone from donning what remains to this day the smallest HEMI engine, to now having one of the largest original factory-installed V8 engines in the form of the 6.4L HEMI V8.
Naturally, this also means that output has increased with the expanding engine displacement. But just as the old saying "All things are not created equal" holds true, the same can be said of the HEMI engines found under the hood of pickup trucks. Taking this into account, here's a look at the four most powerful trucks with a HEMI engine.
Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX - 1012 HP
The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX is a modified version of the RAM 1500 TRX. While the stock TRX's 702 hp is already a lot of horsepower that many will struggle to safely and legally exploit, Hennessey Performance engineers still saw it fit to dial that up substantially with extensive performance optimizations.
Alongside the performance-boosting calibration, the Mammoth 1000 TRX's supercharged 6.2-liter Chrysler Hellcat HEMI V8 engine was among others, equipped with a high-flow 2.65-liter supercharger, upgraded fuel injectors, high-flow mid-pipes, a high-performance catalytic converter, upper and lower pulleys, stainless-steel long tube headers. The result is a 1,012-hp monster that darts to 60 mph in a mere 3.2 seconds and reaches the quarter-mile in 11.4 seconds. With that, Hennessey Performance's efforts not only make the Mammoth 1000 TRX one of the most powerful pickup trucks ever built, but also crown it as one of the world's fastest pickup trucks, despite a gross weight of 7,802 pounds.
2021-2024 RAM 1500 TRX
It may not be a 1000-plus horsepower monster, but the RAM 1500 TRX is still plenty powerful. Its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI engine belts out 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, with the sprint from zero to 60 mph requiring 4.5 seconds, according to RAM's estimate.
Even with the impressive straight line pace, the RAM 1500 TRX remains faithful to its duty as an off-roader. It features 35-inch all-terrain tires that give it remarkable traction and grip over any terrain, underbody skid plates designed to protect critical components from damage by rocks and other objects, electronic locking rear differential, a larger air filter, and a raised suspension system with Bilstein shocks.
An adventurous, dirt-driven lifestyle doesn't mean you should have a spartan, bare-bones cabin experience, though. Hence, the HEMI-powered 1500 TRX is available with numerous features that treat owners to a premium cabin experience. Some of these amenities include heated and cooled front seats with power functionality, heated and cooled rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 12-inch infotainment system.
2014-2024 Dodge RAM 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty
After it debuted as a crate engine in 2007, the 392 H engine made its way into numerous car projects and later production performance vehicles such as the Dodge Challenger SRT-8, Dodge Charger SRT-8, Chrysler 300 SRT-8, and Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8, providing ferocious, unbridled might that transforms these vehicles into pulse-pounding driving machines. In the 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8, for instance, it made a whopping 470 hp and an equal amount of torque, with that output enough to propel the sports coupe from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds.
So, you can understand why many were happy when a revised version of the 6.4-liter 392 HEMI was adopted by the RAM 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty trucks ahead of the 2014 model year. Although not quite as powerful as the SRT variant, the truck version of the HEMI 392 made a still-impressive 410 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque.
2013-2024 RAM 1500
You don't have to step all the way up to the steep-priced TRX to revel in the pleasures of high horsepower. If 395 hp sounds good enough for your application, then the tried-and-true 5.7 HEMI V8 is available in all lower trims as a $3,045 option (the engine is available with the brand's mild hybrid eTorque system), with 2024 RAM 1500 models equipped with the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 eTorque able to scoot to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds.
Performance aside, these trucks also come reasonably well-stocked. The base 1500 Tradesman, for instance, features heated and power-adjustable side mirrors, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, and automatic headlights. If "basic" isn't your cup of tea, the Limited trim might appeal. It comes standard with the 5.7-liter HEMI engine alongside a host of goodies, such as an air suspension, premium leather seats, a 12-inch touch screen, a wireless device charger, dual-zone automatic climate control, among others.
One of the best engines ever put in a Dodge RAM truck, the 5.7-liter HEMI engine has been powering the Dodge RAM 1500 pickup truck since the 2003 model year, when it replaced the Magnum 5.9 engine. It made 345 hp between 2003 and 2008, and 390 hp between 2009 and 2012, following a 2009 update.