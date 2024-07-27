Every New Hybrid Truck You Can Buy In 2024, Ranked By Fuel Efficiency

While hybrids, along with fully electric-powered vehicles, have exploded in popularity in recent years, you can still count on one hand how many new trucks using a hybrid powertrain are currently available in the U.S. market. More are sure to join the ones available — Toyota has already announced that its 2025 Toyota 4Runnner will have a hybrid trim, while Ram will soon be releasing its plug-in hybrid 2025 Ramcharger. For now, however, American drivers looking for more fuel efficiency in their pickups have just five options to choose from. Their choice of manufacturer is even more limited, as these five options come from just three automakers: Ford, Chrysler, and Toyota.

None of the vehicles are identical, however, differing in various specs and features. One spec that's obviously important to consider with a hybrid is its fuel efficiency, since that's one of the (if not the only) reasons many drivers consider the combination of electric and ICE propulsion in the first place. Here is every new hybrid truck you can buy in 2024, ranked from most fuel efficient to least fuel efficient. Various popular and reputable publications were sourced for the data and information found in this list, as well as the official websites of the car manufacturers themselves. More information on the methodology used to rank this list can be found below.