Every New Hybrid Truck You Can Buy In 2024, Ranked By Fuel Efficiency
While hybrids, along with fully electric-powered vehicles, have exploded in popularity in recent years, you can still count on one hand how many new trucks using a hybrid powertrain are currently available in the U.S. market. More are sure to join the ones available — Toyota has already announced that its 2025 Toyota 4Runnner will have a hybrid trim, while Ram will soon be releasing its plug-in hybrid 2025 Ramcharger. For now, however, American drivers looking for more fuel efficiency in their pickups have just five options to choose from. Their choice of manufacturer is even more limited, as these five options come from just three automakers: Ford, Chrysler, and Toyota.
None of the vehicles are identical, however, differing in various specs and features. One spec that's obviously important to consider with a hybrid is its fuel efficiency, since that's one of the (if not the only) reasons many drivers consider the combination of electric and ICE propulsion in the first place. Here is every new hybrid truck you can buy in 2024, ranked from most fuel efficient to least fuel efficient. Various popular and reputable publications were sourced for the data and information found in this list, as well as the official websites of the car manufacturers themselves. More information on the methodology used to rank this list can be found below.
1. 2024 Ford Maverick
At one point, the 2024 Ford Maverick was the only truck available in the U.S. where its hybrid powertrain came standard as its base model. However, the vehicle proved so popular that Ford eventually made it a more premium (and pricier) trim, which hasn't seemed to hurt its sales. It's easy to see why it's such a popular choice — its fuel efficiency blows all the other hybrid trucks on this list out of the water, with a rating of 37 miles per gallon combined.
One drawback to the Ford Maverick is that it's not as powerful as many other pickup trucks, as it's limited to 5,080-pound towing capacity and a front-wheel drive layout. However, if you're using the truck less for brute force and more for day-to-day driving, the fact that it gets 42 mpg in the city makes the Maverick a very attractive option. (If you're keeping score, its highway rating is 33 mph.) Plus, it still has a standard 1,500-pound max payload. Its 152 cc 2.5L FHEV engine can deliver 191 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 155 lb-ft at 4,000 rpm. The 2024 Ford Maverick comes in three different trims: the XL, XLT, and Lariat. They can all upgrade as hybrids and are relatively affordable for a pickup, with the cheapest trim — the XL — starting at $23,920.
2. 2024 Ford F-150 PowerBoost
If you're looking for a new hybrid truck that has exceptional traction and can handle off-roading, the 2024 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid is one of two currently available full hybrid trucks that utilize a 4x4 drivetrain. On top of that, it's second only to the 2024 Ford Maverick in fuel efficiency, with an EPA rating of 23 mpg combined. That breaks down to 22 mpg city and 24 mpg highway and a total range of 704 miles.
While Ford continues to innovate its all-electric Ford F-150 and extend its range, drivers who still want to have the option of refueling their tanks at a gas station and not worry about finding charging stations on longer treks will certainly find the hybrid trim worth considering. Ford's hybrid powertrain pairs a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with a 35 kW electric motor at the front to deliver a whopping 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque, which is more powerful than the truck's gas-powered EcoBoost V6 by nearly 50 horsepower. With the right package, the hybrid has a max towing capacity of 12,700 lbs.
In addition to its four-wheel drive, the F-150 hybrid makes for a great off-roader thanks to Ford's Pro Power Onboard feature, which allows you to use the truck's electric motor as a mobile generator that can deliver exportable power via three different outputs (2 kW, 2.4 kW, and 7.2 kW). You can even track the wattage in real time using a companion smartphone app. You can expect to pay at least $10,000 more for a hybrid trim of the 2024 Ford F-150, as it's only available for the XLT (which starts at $47,730) and above.
3. 2024 Ram 1500
When considering fuel efficiency, the 2024 Ram 1500 is tied with the 2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid in the middle of the pack with a rating of 23 mpg combined. That average comes from 20 mpg for city driving and 25 mpg for highway. Its cheapest trim — the Tradesman — which starts at $38,915, comes with two different hybrid engine options. A 3.6L V6 Pentastar 24V VVT eTorque engine comes standard, or you can upgrade to a 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque engine. Either way, you're not really getting the full hybrid experience with the Ram 1500 — while the truck will use the electric battery for takeoff and stop/start, it doesn't use it continuously while driving.
Both engines pair with the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. With the V6, you can get up to 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, as well as a towing capacity of 8,110 pounds and payload of up to 2,300 pounds. The 5.7L HEMI V8 offers considerably more power: 395 hp and a hefty 410 lb-ft of torque, raising its towing capacity to 12,750 pounds. However, this comes at the cost of fuel efficiency, which drops down to an EPA-estimated rating of 18/23 city/highway mpg with the 5.7L HEMI V8.
4. 2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid
Along with the 2024 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, the 2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid is the only currently-available fully hybrid truck that comes with four-wheel drive. However, it's not as fuel efficient as the F-150, as its EPA-rating is one mile per gallon less combined — 22 mpg. You can expect to get 20 mpg in the city and 24 mph on the highway. You'll have to pay more for the luxury of using both gas and electric propulsion as the hybrid option is the most expensive package in each trim of the 2024 Toyota Tundra. The most affordable, the Limited, starts at $59,570, which is nearly $18,000 more than the cheapest gas-option for the model.
However, you might find the higher cost worth it since you get solid performance with the hybrid Tundra. Its i-FORCE MAX Twin-Turbo V6 engine can deliver up to 437 hp, as well as a commanding 583 lb-ft of torque, with the electric motor generator able to hit full torque at a practical 2,400 rpm. When tested by Car and Driver, the 2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid was able to go from 0-60 in 5.7 seconds. In SlashGear's review of the 2024 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Hybrid, we found it to be "unexpectedly fast" and scored it an 8 out of 10.
The truck has an electronically-limited top speed of 107 mph. If you like a wide range of gear options, you'll like hearing that the truck also comes standard with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Its towing capacity is a solid 12,000 lbs, so you won't have to worry about sacrificing strength by opting for a hybrid pickup with the 2024 Toyota Tundra.
5. 2024 Toyota Tacoma
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is the least fuel efficient of the five currently available new hybrid trucks, with an EPA-rating of 20 mpg combined. Its estimated rating for city miles per gallon is just 18, while its highway mpg is 23. However, you're not sacrificing any performance by opting for a hybrid option over a gas-powered Tacoma, as the hybrid trim is the most powerful of the 2024 lineup. If you had it in your head that the Tacoma is on the weaker side when it comes to pickups, you should note that the upgrades employed by the newest generation have made it a much more powerful truck.
Its i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain combines a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine with a 48-horsepower electric motor to deliver up to 326 maximum hp at 6,000 rpm and 465 lb-ft of low-end torque at just 1,700 rpm — so you'll feel its oomph at the moment you hit the pedal. The towing capacity of the pickup leaves a bit to be desired, though, as it's limited to 6,000 pounds, with a max payload of up to 1,709 pounds. Its 8-speed automatic transmission is electronically-controlled and utilizes sequential shift mode and uphill/downhill shift logic. As noted in SlashGear's review of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, a manual transmission is unfortunately not available for the hybrid trims. The starting MSRP of a hybrid 2024 Toyota Tacoma, which starts as an option with the Sport, is $46,300.
The methodology used to rank these hybrid trucks
As previously noted, the vehicles were ranked in this list by their rated fuel efficiency and no other metric. The fuel efficiency rating used for each truck is in combined city/highway miles rather than one or the other to best give an idea of what a driver can expect in real world applications.
In order to ensure the information about these hybrid trucks — including and especially their fuel efficiency — is accurate, a variety of sources were referenced. These reputable publications were also used to ensure that the list includes all hybrid trucks currently available in the U.S. market and that none were left out. The publications sourced include MotorTrend and Car and Driver, as well as industry go-tos, Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds. Data was also sourced from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy. Additionally, the manufacturer sites for each vehicle were used to obtain further information on the trucks' specs, features, list prices, and other details.