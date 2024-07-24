What PSI Should Dirt Bike Tires Be? How To Determine Tire Pressure

Tires commonly fitted to trials bikes are specially designed radials with unique bead seats and soft sidewalls designed to work on the tubeless-type rims common to trials bikes. These tires use low air pressure in the five to six psi range and riders should only use them at the low speeds typically encountered during trials events.

Motocross bikes and dirt bikes in general use tube-type off-road knobby tires commonly inflated to 12 to 15 psi. These knobby tires come in a wide range of side-wall stiffness ratings and tread designs for use in various terrains. In general, tire pressures at the upper end of the range are safest but lower pressures allow the tire more flexibility and creates a larger footprint for maximum grip. If you're riding a dirt bike on paved or other hard surface roads for extended periods, it's best to run 15 to 16 psi while doing so to prevent heat buildup.

Speaking of riding dirt bikes on paved roads, dual sport bikes balance between on-road performance and off-road ability. As such tires for this purpose will see the widest range of recommended air pressures. For use on paved roads, it's critical to follow the tire pressure specs found in your owner's manual or those directly from the tire manufacturer. Often the recommended pressure will be 30+ psi and must be checked and maintained for optimum performance and safety. Once off-road, tire pressures can be deflated to 18 psi to 20 psi depending on terrain, speed, and manufacturers recommendations but should be returned to spec before hitting highway speeds again.