What PSI Should Dirt Bike Tires Be? How To Determine Tire Pressure
Like car tires, dirt bike tires should be frequently checked for proper inflation with a tire pressure gauge. This simple procedure not only ensures your tires contain the pressure you prefer; it'll also help to identify tires with slow pressure leaks. Whether you're riding a two-stroke or a four-stroke dirt bike, it's essential to experiment with a range of air pressures suitable for the type of tire on your dirt bike, your riding style, terrain, and rider preference.
For instance, if you're getting your dirt bike ready for a motocross race you'll run different tires and air pressures than if you were on a trials bike or riding your dual-sport dirt bike on a desert two-track road. Running too much air pressure in your dirt bike tires can lead to poor handling while too little pressure can result in flats and rolling the tire off the bead. Acceptable dirt bike tire air pressures range from a low five psi, up to 20 psi, and even 30 psi for dual purpose bikes on paved roads ridden at high speed.
Dirt bike tire pressures for specific applications
Tires commonly fitted to trials bikes are specially designed radials with unique bead seats and soft sidewalls designed to work on the tubeless-type rims common to trials bikes. These tires use low air pressure in the five to six psi range and riders should only use them at the low speeds typically encountered during trials events.
Motocross bikes and dirt bikes in general use tube-type off-road knobby tires commonly inflated to 12 to 15 psi. These knobby tires come in a wide range of side-wall stiffness ratings and tread designs for use in various terrains. In general, tire pressures at the upper end of the range are safest but lower pressures allow the tire more flexibility and creates a larger footprint for maximum grip. If you're riding a dirt bike on paved or other hard surface roads for extended periods, it's best to run 15 to 16 psi while doing so to prevent heat buildup.
Speaking of riding dirt bikes on paved roads, dual sport bikes balance between on-road performance and off-road ability. As such tires for this purpose will see the widest range of recommended air pressures. For use on paved roads, it's critical to follow the tire pressure specs found in your owner's manual or those directly from the tire manufacturer. Often the recommended pressure will be 30+ psi and must be checked and maintained for optimum performance and safety. Once off-road, tire pressures can be deflated to 18 psi to 20 psi depending on terrain, speed, and manufacturers recommendations but should be returned to spec before hitting highway speeds again.
How to determine your dirt bike's tire pressure
Measuring the air pressure in your dirt bike tires is a simple process but requires an accurate tire pressure gauge available from most any auto parts supplier and some big box stores. Use the guide above and your dirt bike tires' recommended air pressure range to find a starting point if you're new to a particular tire or riding dirt bikes in general.
Once you have a starting point it's time to ride. Riding your dirt bike and experimenting with tire pressures within the recommended range is the only way to determine the air pressure you prefer for any given tire on a range of surfaces.
Kris Keefer has years of experience riding dirt bikes and provides some guidance on the subject of tire pressures and how it varies based on different tire types, brands, and terrain. While his preferred tire pressures could differ from what's best for your style, and his recommendations are most applicable to motocross or supercross style conditions, they're another guide to a starting point if you find yourself completely lost.