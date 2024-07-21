How To Downgrade Your iPhone From iOS 18 To iOS 17

At the WWDC 2024 event, we were blessed with an early look at new features coming to the slew of products across Apple's lineup of phones, tablets, and watches. Naturally, the most talked about release from the keynote has been the iPhone's newest software version — iOS 18.

iOS 18 brings several new features, including a new dark mode for app icons, an updated Control Center, and a redesigned Photos app. You can now lock and hide apps in iOS 18 as well, or use the new Passwords app to access all of your saved credentials and passkeys in one place. There's also a huge wave of AI features coming soon, thanks to Apple Intelligence.

The release of iOS 18 is set for later this year alongside the new iPhones, but beta builds are already being enjoyed by several enthusiasts around the globe. While these early access builds let you experience the latest and greatest before the official stable update — running a pre-release version of iOS can cause all sorts of bugs, performance issues, and a dip in your phone's battery life.

In case you have been struggling to use your iPhone on a daily basis due to issues caused by running the iOS 18 beta software, you can always roll back to a stable version. Read on to find out how you can downgrade your iPhone from iOS 18 to iOS 17.