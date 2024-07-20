10 Reasons You Should Avoid Buying A Used iPhone

Life is easier when you're living with the security of a safety net to fall into when things go awry — warranties, insurances, bonds, leases, and so forth. With the uncountable things that could happen to a palm-sized object you use on the daily, the standard one-year warranty (also called AppleCare) that comes with a new iPhone leaves no room for concern. A used device with any other reseller, no matter how authorized or reputable, does not grant you the privilege of an Apple Warranty, though they may provide a local one with entirely different terms and conditions. If the vendor is selling an iPhone that's less than a year old, you may be lucky enough to get in a few months at most. Not entirely sure about the age of the device? You can always check the Apple Warranty on the iPhone to be sure.

Defects in the camera, bad pixels, faults in the speakers or microphone, and hardware defects are examples of the things included in Apple's warranty. If your screen begins to glitch or there's a scratch on the surface of your iPhone out of the box, Apple will cover it for you. However, accidental damage or impairments due to misuse are not included, and this is where we move into our next topic of interest: the AppleCare+.