3 Signs Your iPhone Might Have Fake Parts

In November 2021, Apple launched its Self Service Repair program, giving Apple customers access to over 200 manuals, parts, and tools they need to service and repair their own iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series phones. Customers with technical know-how can directly source the parts and tools from Apple or authorized independent vendors (via Apple). Since it's easier now than ever to replace iPhone components — mostly the display, battery, and camera — you might be (rightfully) concerned if the parts you bought are fake Apple parts. Or, if you buy a pre-owned iPhone, you would also want to ensure it hasn't been serviced; if it has, it should feature genuine Apple parts.

Apple recommends only using genuine parts to maintain the safety and functionality of your iPhone. Genuine Apple parts are perfectly designed and tested for their host devices, and they don't damage the battery, which can cause it to overheat or even hurt you (via Apple). Since the release of iOS 15.2, Apple has also made it much easier to check and track an iPhone's repair and parts history. The history is tied to the serial number of your iPhone and kept in the device information section. There are multiple ways to check the hardware for authenticity.