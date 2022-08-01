Apple Pay's Biggest Frustration Could Be Fixed In iOS 16

On July 30, Mosser tweeted a screenshot showing how he could use Apple Pay using third-party browsers on a device running the latest version of iOS 16 Beta. Steve Mosser and a couple of others confirmed that they could use Apple Pay on iOS 16 Beta and iPadOS Beta with third-party browsers, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox. Interestingly, the feature only seems to have been enabled on the iPhone and tablet versions of these browsers on devices running either iOS 16 Beta or iPadOS 16 Beta.

Notably, Apple Pay support continues to elude MacOS versions of these same third-party browsers. According to Mosser, the primary reason for Apple Pay not working on macOS versions of third-party browsers is the fact that on macOS, these browsers use a different rendering engine from that of Safari. Given that mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay face a lot of competition from contactless cards for in-store transactions, it is rather strange to see Apple restricting the use of Apple Pay on online platforms.

Notably, the arrival of third-party browser support on the beta versions of iOS 16 and iPad 16 does not necessarily mean that the feature would eventually make it to the stable versions of these platforms later this year. However, we can only hope that before the end of 2022, Apple Pay will become browser-agnostic across all Apple platforms.