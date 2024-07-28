10 Of The Most Exciting Upcoming Plug-In Hybrids

It's a well-kept secret that the automotive industry is well underway with electrifying its entire fleet of cars. Sarcasm aside, we're constantly told that we'll only be driving cars powered by electrons in a decade or so. As recent events have shown us, however, a lot of consumers don't really want to do that.

The saving grace for the proposed immediate transition to electric cars is plug-in hybrids. They can travel short distances on electricity alone, but when needed, they have a gas engine to fill in the gaps. That's one side of the plug-in hybrid coin, but there's another, far more exciting side.

Plug-in hybrids can also be very exciting, thanks to their ability to call for backup from the electric motors, resulting in incredible performance. On the performance side, there are tons of upcoming plug-in hybrids to get excited about. Fire-breathing engines paired with the cutting edge of motor and battery tech have produced some truly exciting performance cars.