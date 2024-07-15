What To Check If Your Gigabit Speeds Are Slower Than They Should Be

Over the years, there have been significant advancements in the world of technology. We've gone from accessing our emails using slow dial-up internet connections to being able to stream high-quality movies and TV shows and even make the switch to cloud gaming. Naturally, these services have also pushed people toward installing faster internet connections.

The speeds that you could get away with a decade ago to view mostly static webpages simply aren't enough to handle the modern-day internet. While the median broadband speed in the U.S. is around 250 Mbps, more and more providers have been offering gigabit speeds at affordable prices. Getting a theoretical 1,000 Mbps download speed is more than enough for you to never again question how fast your internet should be.

As someone who has recently upgraded to a gigabit plan, I understand how frustrating it can be when you don't receive the advertised speeds. When it comes to something as complex as networking, there can be a multitude of factors affecting your internet speed. In this guide, we'll take a look at a few of the most probable causes, alongside a few troubleshooting steps to get your internet up and running at the blazing-fast speeds you've been paying for.