W16 Vs. V16 Engines: What's The Difference?

Internal combustion engines make power by igniting a compressed air-fuel mixture inside its cylinders. While there is a point of diminishing returns related to cylinder size and number, more is often better, and 16 cylinders still deliver acceptable power-to-weight ratios for at least one automaker.

The question then becomes, what is the most efficient way to organize the cylinders? An inline 16-cylinder engine would require a long engine block. Imagine placing 16 apples in a line; this layout is not particularly suitable for use in an automobile where a more compact arrangement is preferable.

One way to visualize the compact W16 layout is laying four of those 16 apples in a line pointing away from you. Next, snuggle three more in the notches created at each apple junction, then add the eighth apple at the end of the line of three. Finally, create another similar grouping with the remaining eight apples a few inches to the right or left of the first group. If you look at the pattern, you can see W shapes formed by the cylinders. The Bugatti W16 uses a single crankshaft with the centerline of each cylinder bank separated by 90 degrees.

Bugatti is the only modern automaker to utilize the unusual W16 engine design, and potentially the last as the W16's replacement is already in production. Over the past two decades the Bugatti 8.0L W16 has powered some of the world's most exotic hyper sports cars. With forced air induction provided by four, two-stage turbochargers, Bugatti's W16 produces upward of 1,578 horsepower (1,600 PS) and 1,180 lb-ft of torque (1,600 Nm).