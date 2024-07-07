Truck Engine Showdown: GM 8.1L Vortec V8 Vs. Dodge 8.0L Magnum V10

With 50-plus years of development behind them, big displacement engines like General Motors' 8.1-liter Vortec V8 and Dodge's 8.0-liter Magnum V10 were two of the largest engines ever placed in consumer-grade vehicles. Their fate was sealed in much the same way as the muscle car era big block, with fuel economy and emissions concerns reducing their potency to levels achievable by smaller displacement versions. This time it appears they're gone for good, as the mid-2000s saw the last of their kind.

Neither of these power plants existed during the muscle car era, of course. However, they each owe their existence to engine design evolution driven by the search for horsepower and torque in an economical and efficient package. Either that, or a group from the marketing team convinced someone that bigger is always better and funded a couple of engineering science projects to see what would happen.

Whatever led to their creation, the world was blessed for a short time with these two behemoths. So, let's take a look at the specs and declare a winner in this truck engine showdown.