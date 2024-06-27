Whatever Happened To Twitter's First Employees?

X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, is one of the biggest websites on the Internet. According to Pew Research, Twitter currently ranks in the top 10 of social media platforms, wedged between Snapchat and Reddit in terms of popularity, and is among the most viewed websites in the world.

Twitter was launched in 2006 by Evan Williams, Biz Stone, and Noah Glass. Initially, the trio came together in 2004 to create a podcasting company called Odeo. Williams and Stone were former Google employees, while Williams was the mind behind Blogger. Once Apple integrated podcasts into iTunes in 2005, the trio decided to take the company in another direction since they likely couldn't compete with Apple. Leadership asked the staff about any side projects they were working on, and engineer Jack Dorsey proposed the idea that would eventually become Twitter — although it was first known as Twttr.

Experts have credited Twitter with helping to shape the Internet as we know it today. Twitter helped bring politicians onto social media and the service is even seen as an important part of Barack Obama's successful 2008 U.S. presidential campaign. The site couldn't have gotten where it is today without a range of important people, and we're going to talk about what they've been up to since they worked at Twitter.