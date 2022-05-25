Jack Dorsey Just Made Another Move To Separate Himself From Twitter

Jack Dorsey has stepped down from his position on Twitter's board, according to Axios. The move was hinted at last year, and it has arrived at one of the most tumultuous points in the history of the company he helped launch in 2006. Dorsey's departure from the company's board marks the end of a bittersweet saga, during which he had to vacate the CEO's seat and then return later on for a longer stint from 2015 to 2021.

Dorsey currently leads Block — formerly known as Square — in the capacity of Block Head. However, Dorsey's departure from the Twitter board hasn't been a smooth ride. In a couple of tweets that he posted last month, Dorsey said that Twitter's board of directors has "consistently been the dysfunction of the company." Potential buyer Elon Musk also has no love for board members, as he announced before his takeover that he would reduce the board members' compensation to zero (via Twitter).

But the former Twitter CEO had also faced criticism for not changing things around when he was at the helm. Internally, Dorsey faced opposition for dividing his attention between Twitter and crypto-loving Block, despite the social media platform struggling with slow growth and revenues. Adding more fuel to the fire, Dorsey supported Musk as the "singular solution" that he trusted with running Twitter, despite the fact that Musk's takeover has reportedly sharply divided opinions inside the company and has catalyzed a series of high-profile exits.