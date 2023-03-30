Elon Musk Dethrones Barack Obama As Most Followed Person On Twitter

Over the last several months, Twitter has become a much different version of the popular social media site. Under Elon Musk's leadership, Twitter now has a significantly smaller staff, blue checkmarks, once relegated to verified accounts, are now available for anyone willing to pay a subscription, and tweets can be over 4,000 characters long, opposing Twitter's entire original intent.

Now, in a feat that will surprise no one, Musk is the most followed person on the site he owns, surpassing the former user with the most followers, the 44th President of the United States and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Barack Obama. Elon's account now has 133,082,891 followers at the time of writing, compared to former President Obama's 133,040,483 followers.

Although, given the fact that he is the sole owner of the website, this was likely only a matter of time. It's a little like saying you're the most popular person in your own home.