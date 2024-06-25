How To Change The Font Size For Text Messages On Android

Google Messages has been getting a ton of new features, including the ability to schedule text messages on Android, or to edit typos after you've sent a text. The app's settings also has a toggle that lets you intuitively change the size of the text messages on your phone.

Before we begin, make sure the default SMS app on your Android phone is Google Messages. You can check for this by navigating to Settings > Apps > Default Apps > SMS app, and ensuring that the "Messages" app by Google is selected. The exact steps to delve into your phone's default apps may be slightly different depending on which phone you have, so be patient and ready to tap around.

Next, to enable the larger text "zoom" feature in text messaging, follow these steps:

On your Android phone, launch Google Messages. Tap on your profile picture located in the top-right corner. From the options, select "Messages settings". Tap the "Pinch to zoom conversation text" toggle to turn the feature on. Head back, open a conversation, and pinch out using two fingers like you would to zoom in on a photo.

You can zoom in until you find the text to be of the perfect size. This also affects all other conversations in the Google Messages app. To revert text scaling, simply pinch in again. If you can't find this feature in the settings, make sure Google Messages is up-to-date by checking the Play Store.