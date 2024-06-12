Honor Turns Up The Heat In Paris With 200 Series Launch Event

Huawei used to be one of the up-and-coming global phone brands. However, it has been massively affected by the America's sanctions on China, causing it to lose access to advanced smartphone chips and Google Play Services — the two things it needs to remain competitive versus Samsung and Apple.

While that ban has basically killed Huawei's global ambitions, it doesn't mean that it will just let its great smartphone line-up die. Huawei sold the Honor brand to a consortium in 2020, and while it took some time for the new company to turn out advanced new products, it now consistently does so.

For example, it launched a new mid-range phone lineup in 2022, and it also launched a new foldable at IFA 2023. The company has released so many new smartphones, it's quickly becoming a European staple. At the Honor 200 series launch event in Paris, Honor Global GTM and Marketing Direction Nicky Nahar said, "We're now the number one faster growing smartphone brand in Europe, with an impressive 67% growth year-on-year." If the company keeps releasing an amazing phone lineup year after year, it could soon regain the status that Huawei lost a few years ago.