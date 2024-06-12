Honor 200 Series: Here's What You Need To Know

In July 2023, Chinese smartphone major Honor refreshed its smartphone lineup with the Honor 90 series. The lineup featured two devices — the Honor 90 and the Honor 90 Pro — both targeted at people seeking affordable, value-for-money smartphones. Fast-forward to June 2024, and Honor has just confirmed the launch of the Honor 200 series, which essentially succeeds last year's 90 series lineup. The newly launched Honor 200 Series currently includes two smartphones: the Honor 200 and the Honor 200 Pro. And in case you haven't already guessed, the "Pro" model is the pricier and more feature-loaded of the two models.

Like its predecessors, Honor touts devices from the Honor 200 lineup as camera-centric smartphones that will let users capture excellent photos and videos. Both devices feature the latest camera hardware and get some of the best image sensors currently available for smartphones. The devices also feature a bevy of AI features — including an AI Portrait Engine — which should result in good-quality portrait shots.

Honor's seriousness about the imaging capabilities of the Honor 200 series could be judged by the fact that the company has also tied up with Paris-based Studio Harcourt — a famed photography studio — to ensure these devices always capture excellent photos. The collaboration has helped Honor co-engineer the Honor AI Portrait Engine, which, according to the company, lets the devices take "studio level" portrait images. Let's now take a closer look at the rest of the details of the Honor 200 lineup, starting with the Honor 200 Pro first.