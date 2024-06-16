What Engine Is In The 2024 Nissan Kicks And How Much Horsepower Does It Produce?
The 2024 Nissan Kicks competes in a crowded segment dominated by stalwarts like the Chevy Trax, Buick Envista, Subaru Crosstrek, and Mazda CX-30. Rumors are ripe of an all-new, second-generation Kicks arriving soon, but the current version still has the style points, equipment, and affordable price to elicit a second look.
For starters, the Nissan Kicks has a proper four-cylinder HR16DE engine with double overhead camshafts (DOHC) and 1.6 liters of displacement. The naturally aspirated four-banger churns out 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque, all going to the front wheels thanks to a continuously variable (CVT) Xtronic automatic gearbox.
It's not the most potent or torque-rich powerplant in the segment, but it returns admirable numbers at the pumps, thanks to its lighter front-wheel drivetrain and optimized Xtronic CVT. The 2024 Nissan Kicks has an EPA-rated 33 mpg combined (31/36 mpg city & highway), which is good news if you're looking to save gas in your daily urban chores.
2024 Nissan Kicks: Generously equipped for the price
Unlike other small crossovers with a mind-numbing array of variants and configurations, the 2024 Nissan Kicks is on sale in a trio of trim grades: S, SV, and SR, which all share the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, CVT gearbox, and front-wheel drivetrain.
The base Nissan Kicks S costs $22,155 (including the $1,365 destination fee) and has 16-inch wheels, three USB ports, cruise control, a 60/40 folding rear seat, and a seven-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity. The midgrade Nissan Kicks SV costs $24,015, and has plenty of upgraded equipment: 17-inch alloy wheels, contrasting silver roof rails, four USB charging ports, automatic climate control, intelligent cruise control, an electronic parking brake, rear disc brakes, a seven-inch instrument cluster, and an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen.
The top-tier Nissan Kicks SR adds LED headlamps & fog lights, a rear spoiler, a dark chrome front grille, black mirror caps, and custom upholstery for $24,715. The SR Premium Package adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and an eight-speaker Bose premium stereo. Moreover, all Nissan Kicks trims have Nissan Safety Shield 360. The advanced driving assistance package includes blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and more.