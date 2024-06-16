What Engine Is In The 2024 Nissan Kicks And How Much Horsepower Does It Produce?

The 2024 Nissan Kicks competes in a crowded segment dominated by stalwarts like the Chevy Trax, Buick Envista, Subaru Crosstrek, and Mazda CX-30. Rumors are ripe of an all-new, second-generation Kicks arriving soon, but the current version still has the style points, equipment, and affordable price to elicit a second look.

For starters, the Nissan Kicks has a proper four-cylinder HR16DE engine with double overhead camshafts (DOHC) and 1.6 liters of displacement. The naturally aspirated four-banger churns out 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque, all going to the front wheels thanks to a continuously variable (CVT) Xtronic automatic gearbox.

It's not the most potent or torque-rich powerplant in the segment, but it returns admirable numbers at the pumps, thanks to its lighter front-wheel drivetrain and optimized Xtronic CVT. The 2024 Nissan Kicks has an EPA-rated 33 mpg combined (31/36 mpg city & highway), which is good news if you're looking to save gas in your daily urban chores.