10 Of The Coolest SWAT Vehicles (And What They Can Do)

Designed and manufactured by the Paramount Group in South Africa, the Marauder is a rugged but versatile machine that is adaptable to all sorts of uses, whether as an armored fire truck, ambulance, or command vehicle. It was initially launched in 2007 in Abu Dhabi, and since then, it has been a top choice for many governments all over the world, including Azerbaijan, Russia, and Jordan. It's easy to see why, as the Marauder can easily plow through walls and buildings.

Even though the Marauder is slightly smaller than its bigger brother, the Matador, it still packs a punch. Its smaller size even helps maneuverability for operations in urban areas or tightly packed cities. With a passenger capacity of 8 (plus two drivers) and a payload capacity of nearly five tons, the Marauder can easily transport armed personnel and still be fitted with defense and weapons systems. The Marauder is also constructed with a V-shaped hull for a higher level of protection.

Besides that, it features an impressive mine protection system. It can withstand up to eight kilograms of TNT under the hull without any rupture and even has anti-blast seats for added protection against explosives.