5 Bulletproof Vehicles You Can Actually Drive On The Street

Drivers of all sorts may dream of a unique heavy-duty vehicle that can withstand any sort of punishment you might throw at it. Bulletproof vehicles are one class of toughened cars that often make the rounds when it comes to extreme off-roading, or even for those who have been tasked with protecting an important person or equipment.

Wherever your needs lie in the arena of street-legal armored vehicles, thankfully there's actually quite a full range of options when it comes to these tools. Some are outfitted like veritable tanks, like the Paramount Marauder, which is actually utilized in peacekeeping missions across the world. This tool isn't exactly nimble, however, and dwarfs other similar vehicles like the iconic Humvee in size.

Unlike the Marauder, these five bulletproof vehicles offer something of a compromise between the firmly blast-resistant outer shell (which in this case, is built to withstand the detonation of a mine!) of the Marauder and the legitimate maneuverability of a standard automobile that might not offer any protection from gunfire, rollovers, or otherwise.