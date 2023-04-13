5 Bulletproof Vehicles You Can Actually Drive On The Street
Drivers of all sorts may dream of a unique heavy-duty vehicle that can withstand any sort of punishment you might throw at it. Bulletproof vehicles are one class of toughened cars that often make the rounds when it comes to extreme off-roading, or even for those who have been tasked with protecting an important person or equipment.
Wherever your needs lie in the arena of street-legal armored vehicles, thankfully there's actually quite a full range of options when it comes to these tools. Some are outfitted like veritable tanks, like the Paramount Marauder, which is actually utilized in peacekeeping missions across the world. This tool isn't exactly nimble, however, and dwarfs other similar vehicles like the iconic Humvee in size.
Unlike the Marauder, these five bulletproof vehicles offer something of a compromise between the firmly blast-resistant outer shell (which in this case, is built to withstand the detonation of a mine!) of the Marauder and the legitimate maneuverability of a standard automobile that might not offer any protection from gunfire, rollovers, or otherwise.
Range Rover Sentinel
The Range Rover Sentinel is a fitting place to begin when discussing armored street-legal vehicles. Land Rover has been building tough street and offroad-capable automobiles for years. Governments and military outfits across the globe rely on Land Rover vehicles for transportation and security (including the U.S. Army). The Sentinel model appears visually similar to the standard Range Rover that a typical driver might park on their driveway.
The Range Rover Sentinel is powered by a 5.0-liter Supercharged V8 engine that can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 9.8 seconds. The vehicle is a fortress on wheels and utilizes armored glass, blast protection in the roof, and an emergency escape system. The engine produces 380 PS (PferdStarke, or "horse strength" in German), which is roughly equivalent to the same in horsepower, and the Sentinel model can reach a top speed of 120 miles per hour.
It's important to note that armored vehicles weigh significantly more than their standard counterparts, and therefore will be much slower overall. The BMW VR6, for instance, wears 1,760 pounds of armor on top of the vehicle's own "natural" weight. Still, the Range Rover Sentinel starts things off with a bang, offering a performance crossover that adds critical defensive stability to a platform that doesn't showcase its armor and retains maneuverability and handling facets that are essential for routine movement.
Karlmann King Ground Stealth Fighter
The Karlmann King Ground Stealth Fighter is a unique kind of armored vehicle. Unlike the Sentinel enhancements found in the Range Rover lineup, this vehicle is aggressive, angular, and places its dynamic purpose front and center. The vehicle is possibly the most muscular looking on this list and truly appears as if it should sit alongside the Batmobile in the masked vigilante's high-tech cave.
The manufacturer notes that the vehicle is capable of traveling freely across challenging terrain, as well as city or suburban streets. It's run on a 6.8-liter V10 engine that produces 360 horsepower. The most striking feature of the vehicle has to be the angled paneling that flows across its bodywork. Karlmann notes that it was developed by Poly Technologies Inc., a Chinese company, and that these vehicles are used in active duty by the Chinese military. The V-shaped chassis is designed to protect passengers from mines and IEDs, and the hardened exterior offers an armored vessel that's perfect for making a statement while enhancing personal security at the same time.
Conquest Knight XV
The Conquest Knight XV is another vessel that's purpose-built for protection rather than achieving its armored status as an aftermarket augmentation. The vehicle's GVWR is 19,500 pounds and measures 19.58 feet from front to back along with sporting a roughly 14-inch ground clearance. The Knight XV is powered by either a Ford 6.8-liter gasoline V10 engine or a Ford 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine. These options, respectively, produce 362 horsepower with 462 pounds of torque and 300 horsepower with 660 pounds of torque. Paired with either engine is a 5-speed TorqShift automatic transmission.
The Conquest Knight XV is built on a Ford F-550 Super Duty chassis and weighs roughly 13,000 pounds on its own with a wheelbase of 145 inches. The vehicle utilizes run-flat tire technology and armored glass across the entire platform. For the armoring of the vehicle's body, Knight works with clients to ensure that their individual needs are met. The manufacturer offers its highest quality Opaque Armor, which utilizes high-strength steel, ballistic aluminum, ceramics, aramid, and composite materials. The vehicle also includes a firewall between the engine and passenger compartment to protect against engine damage or hazardous malfunction.
Inkas Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG
This one is a thing of beauty. Not only is the Inkas-customized Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG a beautiful automobile, but the vehicle also adds perimeter surveillance tools, ballistic glass, and reinforced body armor that will keep even the most precious of cargo safe. The Inkas G63 AMG is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine that's paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and bolstered by a torque converter. The vehicle is able to produce 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, providing ample power when it's needed the most.
The vehicle offers discretion in the same way that the Range Rover Sentinel provides. The Inkas team has prioritized keeping the visual aesthetics of the G63 AMG as similar to the stock model from Mercedes-Benz as possible. This gives riders the protection they need as well as a discrete vessel that won't draw unwanted attention from passersby. The vehicle includes comprehensive protection from impact at all angles and can soak up high-powered rifle ammunition without giving way. Similarly, the floor is reinforced to allow protection in the event of the simultaneous detonation of two hand grenades directly below the chassis. It also offers a reinforced suspension and run-flat tire technology to ensure mobility even under extreme duress.
US Specialty Vehicles Rhino GX
Last, but certainly not least, is the Rhino GX made by US Specialty Vehicles. The vehicle appears as a cross between a Cadillac Escalade and an armored transport that a SWAT team might arrive in. The vehicle is one of the largest SUVs on the market measuring almost 19 feet from front to back (without including the added functional distance of the spare tire). The GVWR of the Rhino GX is 14,000 pounds, and the vehicle is built on a wheelbase of 140.8 inches. The Rhino GX makes use of an upgraded Ford F-450 Super Duty chassis and is powered by the pairing of a 5-speed automatic transmission and either a 6.7-liter Powerstroke V8 Turbo Diesel or a 6.8-liter V10 gasoline engine. With either engine housed under the monstrous hood, the Rhino GX is run on a four-wheel drive platform with power assist steering and 20-inch customized aluminum wheels.
For armor, the Rhino GX is built with a dual-layer cold steel and roll cage body frame as well as steel body panels. Like others on this list, the interior is outfitted with a comprehensive entertainment system, as well as the SmartNav 5 navigation system and backup camera complete with an ultrasonic parking radar. The interior dimensions are completed with the addition of luxury, leather seating for all passengers within the secure, armor-enhanced vehicle.