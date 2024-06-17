What Size Engine Does A Kawasaki AV50 Have & How Fast Can It Go?

Kawasaki has made motorcycles for years, and it continues to do so with a wide variety of bikes that offer a number of different speeds and engine power, including a range of affordable bikes for beginners. So what about the Kawasaki AV50?

The thing about the Kawasaki AV50 is that it's very much a vintage bike which, according to CMG Full Throttle Network's Visordown, was only in production from 1983 to 1990. That makes it difficult to get ahold of these days — or at least get ahold of at a decent price.

Being an older and smaller bike with a dry weight of only about 154 pounds also means it's not going to be able to keep up with more modern bikes like the Kawasaki Z650RS. That's not to say that the AV50 is useless or underpowered, just that it was never meant to be a powerhouse. Think of it as more of a town house.