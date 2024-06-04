How Much Oil Does A 5.7 Hemi Take & What Kind Is Recommended For The Engine?

The third-generation 5.7-liter Hemi V8 debuted under the hood of Dodge Ram pickup trucks for the 2003 model year. Soon after, the 5.7 Hemi reached other Fiat-Chrysler or Stellantis vehicles like the Dodge Durango, Chrysler 300C, Jeep Wagoneer, and the now-defunct Dodge Charger and Challenger.

The Chrysler/Dodge 5.7 Hemi V8 produces anywhere from 345 to 395 horsepower and 375 to 390 lb-ft of torque in its stock, naturally aspirated guise. The stout power outputs have made the 5.7 Hemi V8 a solid choice for heavy-duty towing and racing applications, but it has its best and worst years just like any other production engine.

The most prominent complaint of owners with their 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is the notorious "Hemi tick," commonly felt starting with 2012 Ram pickups. The problem stems from a failing camshaft and lifters caused by a design flaw that inhibits lubrication in the cam lifters and rollers.

Most common engine problems, including the Hemi tick, are preventable with timely oil changes, preferably every 5,000 miles or sooner during high-performance or heavy towing applications. And when it comes to changing the oil, doing it at the right time is just as crucial as using the right type and pouring the right amount of oil.