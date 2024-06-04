How Much Oil Does A 5.7 Hemi Take & What Kind Is Recommended For The Engine?
The third-generation 5.7-liter Hemi V8 debuted under the hood of Dodge Ram pickup trucks for the 2003 model year. Soon after, the 5.7 Hemi reached other Fiat-Chrysler or Stellantis vehicles like the Dodge Durango, Chrysler 300C, Jeep Wagoneer, and the now-defunct Dodge Charger and Challenger.
The Chrysler/Dodge 5.7 Hemi V8 produces anywhere from 345 to 395 horsepower and 375 to 390 lb-ft of torque in its stock, naturally aspirated guise. The stout power outputs have made the 5.7 Hemi V8 a solid choice for heavy-duty towing and racing applications, but it has its best and worst years just like any other production engine.
The most prominent complaint of owners with their 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is the notorious "Hemi tick," commonly felt starting with 2012 Ram pickups. The problem stems from a failing camshaft and lifters caused by a design flaw that inhibits lubrication in the cam lifters and rollers.
Most common engine problems, including the Hemi tick, are preventable with timely oil changes, preferably every 5,000 miles or sooner during high-performance or heavy towing applications. And when it comes to changing the oil, doing it at the right time is just as crucial as using the right type and pouring the right amount of oil.
How much oil does a 5.7 Hemi need, and what is the best oil?
The third-gen Chrysler/Dodge 5.7 Hemi V8 requires 7 quarts or roughly 6.6 liters for every oil change, and the numbers apply to all 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engines manufactured from 2003 onwards. However, it's vital to double-check your owner's manual if you decide to change the oil yourself.
Meanwhile, Dodge recommends using only SAE 5W-20 fully synthetic motor oil to prevent engine problems, especially with the multi-displacement or cylinder deactivation system inherent to all 5.7 Hemi V8s.
The automaker adds that using the wrong grade of motor oil could result in the improper operation of the multi-displacement system (MDS). When in doubt, refer to your vehicle's owner's manual and follow the recommended motor oil grade.
As for the best oil brand, Ram and Chrysler owners swear upon the efficacy of 5W-20 fully synthetic motor oils from Pennzoil, Mobil, Amsoil, Redline, Fram, and Royal Purple. Any brand is suitable for the 5.7 Hemi as long as you're pouring 6.6 quarts of fully synthetic 5W-20 motor oil to keep it ticking like a clock.