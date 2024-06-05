5 Of The Most Powerful Pre-War Car Engines Ever Built

Automotive technology has advanced quite a bit since the days of Carl Benz's Patent Motorwagen and the one-cylinder engine. The Ford L-head T-4 that powered the Model T helped that car bring automobiles to the masses, and automakers worked diligently to refine engine power and efficiency when the Model T went out of production after 1927. In 1908 — The Model T's first year of production — the Association of Licensed Automobile Manufacturers developed a formula to calculate engine horsepower, but it was a fixed calculation based on bore size and number of cylinders and not an accurate output measurement. While many modern four-cylinder engines can produce over 300 hp, Road and Track dyno tested a 1915 Model T engine at just under 13 horses.

In an era when you'd likely see 13 actual horses while going about your day, that was a suitable output for an automotive engine. Cars gradually got more sophisticated and potent as the years wore on, but no engine made before World War II was anywhere near as powerful as a typical modern engine. That's not to say that carmakers weren't constantly striving to eke the most out of those early engines, and in a few cases they succeeded in producing some formidable powerplants.