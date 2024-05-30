Why The Top Of Your iPhone Lock Screen Wallpaper Is Blurry (And How To Fix It)

With iOS 16, Apple introduced fun ways to customize your iPhone's lock screen to your heart's desire. Tired of the same old clock style? Now you can choose between a handful of font variations to display the time. You can even utilize some of the coolest widgets for your iPhone's lock screen to add not just aesthetics, but functionality. Yet, despite the many additions Apple brings to its mobile operating system every year, nothing can be as simply enjoyable as swapping your phone's wallpaper.

In case you've changed a wallpaper, only to notice that the top-half of your iPhone's lock screen has gotten blurry, you're not alone — and there's nothing wrong with your iPhone's screen. Apple has introduced a few changes with how iOS 17 handles wallpapers, and portions of applied wallpapers becoming blurry has become an annoyance for many.

The blur is actually intentional, and has been designed to help wallpapers of irregular sizes to better fit with the display on your iPhone. Certain wallpapers, unfortunately, look less appealing with this addition, causing components like the clock and any lock screen widgets on the top-half of your iPhone's screen to look out of place. While there is currently no way to toggle this feature off, avoiding it isn't too difficult. Read on to find out a few simple ways you can fix a blurry lock screen wallpaper on your iPhone.