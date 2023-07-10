Blurry iPhone Home Screen? Here's How To Fix It

As sharp as the display on more recent models of the iPhone may be, it may still run into problems. For example, you might unlock your phone or exit an app to find that your Home Screen wallpaper is blurry, or that the entire screen looks out of focus.

The reasons for such visual problems can vary — everything from a default setting that needs to be changed, to glitches, to an out-of-date OS. The first thing you need to do is figure out why your Home Screen is noticeably fuzzy-looking. One simple explanation is that your iPhone may be focusing on a large widget, which would automatically blur the background when in use, in which case your background should clear up when you tap an empty area of the screen to move off of the widget.

Barring that, ask yourself some basic questions: Has the screen been blurry before and you just didn't notice? Did the blur appear after an update? Is the blur consistent or does it only happen occasionally? What were you doing on your iPhone before you noticed the Home Screen blur?

Once you have at least some of these answers, it's time to start troubleshooting.