Can You Use WD-40 To Clean A Motorcycle Chain?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
That ubiquitous blue and yellow can of WD-40 found in enthusiast garages and local auto parts stores has come a long way (literally) since it protected the outer skin of Convair's Atlas missiles in the 1950s. The product was so good as a rust-protecting solvent that employees of the Rocket Chemical Company — the makers of WD-40 — snuck out some cans from the factory to use in their respective homes.
Since first appearing on San Diego store shelves in 1958, WD-40 has become a must-have for every home, garage, work site, or anything in between. It helps clean and protect power tools from rust and corrosion, removes rust or rust stains, and can even restore the clarity of foggy or yellowish headlight lenses. It can also effortlessly remove dead insects or bugs, along with the many things WD-40 could do for your home or car.
However, there are ensuing debates online regarding the efficacy of WD-40 in cleaning motorcycle chains. Since chains are metal, then it means WD-40 is suitable since the formula contains anti-corrosion and water displacement agents that penetrate deep to remove soil and other contaminants. But what's the actual score?
WD-40 is safe as a complementary addition for cleaning motorcycle chains
Yes, but there's a catch. Most of the conversation (or hatred) around using WD-40 for cleaning motorcycle chains concerns the rubber O-rings, X-rings, or W-rings on the rollers. Those O-rings help keep the grease or lubricant inside the rollers for a smoother operation, which concerns most bikers regarding the use of WD-40 in cleaning motorcycle chains.
According to the official WD-40 material safety data sheet, the product contains up to 50% aliphatic hydrocarbons or hydrotreated naphtha, typically a petrochemical blend like kerosene or mineral spirits. As it turns out, motorcycle manufacturers like Yamaha and Honda highly recommend using kerosene to clean motorcycle chains. Hence, the anti-soil and water displacement formula of WD-40 is highly suitable for cleaning your bike chains.
The trick is to use a separate chain lube after cleaning. Spray WD-40 liberally all over the chain and let it soak for two to three minutes before wiping off the excess dirt and grime with a cleaning cloth. The final step is lubricating the chain with your favorite chain lube or WD-40's Specialist Roller Chain Lube to protect against rust, contaminants, and breakage.