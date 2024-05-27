Can You Use WD-40 To Clean A Motorcycle Chain?

Yes, but there's a catch. Most of the conversation (or hatred) around using WD-40 for cleaning motorcycle chains concerns the rubber O-rings, X-rings, or W-rings on the rollers. Those O-rings help keep the grease or lubricant inside the rollers for a smoother operation, which concerns most bikers regarding the use of WD-40 in cleaning motorcycle chains.

According to the official WD-40 material safety data sheet, the product contains up to 50% aliphatic hydrocarbons or hydrotreated naphtha, typically a petrochemical blend like kerosene or mineral spirits. As it turns out, motorcycle manufacturers like Yamaha and Honda highly recommend using kerosene to clean motorcycle chains. Hence, the anti-soil and water displacement formula of WD-40 is highly suitable for cleaning your bike chains.

The trick is to use a separate chain lube after cleaning. Spray WD-40 liberally all over the chain and let it soak for two to three minutes before wiping off the excess dirt and grime with a cleaning cloth. The final step is lubricating the chain with your favorite chain lube or WD-40's Specialist Roller Chain Lube to protect against rust, contaminants, and breakage.